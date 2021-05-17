A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges this week after Kentucky State Police said they found him to be in possession of a half ounce of methamphetamine as well as paraphernalia used for trafficking the drug.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Saylor, on May 12, he was dispatched to a complaint regarding a motorcyclist driving in the Millard and Virgie areas of Pike County, transporting methamphetamine.
Saylor wrote that he caught up with the described motorcycle and its operator, later discovered to be Denny Gibson, 54, of East Shelbiana Road, noted the vehicle had no registration and that Gibson met the description given in the complaint.
While conducting a patdown of Gibson’s person, Saylor wrote, Gibson told the trooper he had a small .22 caliber handgun on his person. Saylor, the citation said, later found that Gibson was forbidden from possessing weapons because he is a convicted felon.
Gibson was placed under arrest, the citation said, and a subsequent search of Gibson and his motorcycle revealed several items, including two baggies of a rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and several dozens small clear plastic baggies of a type utilized in the packaging of narcotics.
Gibson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure to pay fines and traffic charges.