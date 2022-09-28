KSP: Pikeville man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A Pike man was arrested on several charges Sept. 28 after Kentucky State Police Post 9, KSP Special Operations K9 Unit and the Pikeville Police Department served a search warrant at a Pikeville residence.
According to a statement from KSP, while conducting a search of the residence at Redale Road, quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were seized, as were drug paraphernalia, a firearm and a sum of cash.
The statement said Joshua Habern, 41, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending presentation to a Pike County grand jury, the statement said.
Drug tips can be reported to Post 9 investigators at, (606) 433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous.