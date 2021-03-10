A Pikeville man was arrested on several charges recently after, Kentucky State Police said, he attempted to bring methamphetamine into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, on March 5, Kentucky State Police Trooper Braxton Whitmore was involved in a traffic stop in which the driver was arrested on a DUI charge.
The passenger in the vehicle, who was later identified as Chester Akers, 33, of Redale Road, Pikeville, initially gave officers a false name and told officers he did not know his date of birth or Social Security number, Whitmore wrote in an arrest citation.
The man later admitted that he was Akers and, the citation said, while Whitmore was checking to see whether Akers had active warrants, Akers pulled a small white container from his pocket and tossed it on the ground.
Whitmore wrote that a second trooper grabbed the container and it was found to hold a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, as well as a white powder substance.
A clear plastic bag containing the same substance believed to be methamphetamine was found in Akers’ pocket, Whitmore wrote.
The trooper warned Akers that if he had anything illegal in his possession, he could face further charges in the Pike County Detention Center.
Once at the jail, the citation said, Akers admitted prior to a search that he had “dope” concealed in his pants. The citation said staff strip searched Akers, finding a clear plastic bag which contained a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine as well as an empty hypodermic syringe.
Akers was lodged in the jail on charges of giving an officer false identifying information, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and first-degree promoting contraband.
