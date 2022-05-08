Kentucky State Police, Post 9 Pikeville, displayed a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali May 2 at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter.
“Folks can purchase a raffle ticket for just $10 for a chance to win this truck,” said Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9. “The money raised will go to Trooper Island.”
Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.
“Trooper Island is financed entirely by donations such as this,” Coleman said. “Absolutely no taxpayer money is used.”
Coleman said people wishing to purchase a ticket can contact Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711, and ask for him.
The truck will be given away during the final days of the Kentucky State Fair, Aug. 7 through Aug. 29.