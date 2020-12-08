Kentucky State Police, Post 9 Pikeville teamed up with Ray of Hope to collect toys for children this past weekend at the Pikeville Walmart.
As Trooper Michael Coleman explained, this event was different from ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event.
“We’re still doing ‘Shop with a Trooper’ but it will look a little different this year due to COVID,” Coleman said. “Instead of coming out and actually shopping, we are getting wish lists from the schools and we (the Troopers) will purchase the items and then they’ll deliver the items to the children’s homes.”
Coleman said the toys and money raised during the Ray of Hope event will also go to children whose family may be experiencing a difficult holiday season due to COVID.
“Again, with this program, I’ll be working with the schools to get a list of children who may benefit the most,” Coleman said. “I know a lot of kids that sometimes don’t get a lot of gifts or any gifts at all and we want to make sure they have presents under the tree this year.
“The state police, we live and work in this community and we see the people in the community are suffering right now,” Coleman said. “With the pandemic, we know some people have been laid off or maybe lost their job completely , so we want to reach out and perhaps spread a little bit of Christmas joy — a little bit of cheer during this holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.