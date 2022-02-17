A Kentucky State Police trooper responding to a domestic disturbance call arrested two people on drug trafficking charges recently.
According to court documents, on Feb. 11, KSP Trooper Sheldon Thomas was dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at the Compton Bottom, Belfry, residence of Ashley Dawn Sipple, 32. Upon arrival, a male subject, later identified as Kenneth Franklyn Warren, 36, of Vinson Street, Williamson, W.Va., was detained after exiting the back of the residence.
Warren, court documents said, was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash at the time he was detained.
Sipple, the citation said, told the trooper she did not wish to press criminal charges and wanted to leave the residence.
Thomas wrote that he offered to give Sipple a ride to ensure she would be safe away from the residence, but advised her he would have to check the bag she was carrying to ensure there were no weapons, to which Sipple consented.
In the bag, Thomas wrote, he found three bags of suspected methamphetamine and one bag of suspected crack cocaine, as well as a quantity of cash.
Sipple, the citation said, told the trooper that prior to Warren leaving the residence, he had flushed a quantity of drugs in the toilet. Thomas wrote that he noticed what appeared to be bags and papers floating on top of the water’s edge in the toilet.
Sipple, the citation said, also advised she had flushed drugs down a different bathroom in the residence.
Warren was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and violating probation.
Sipple was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Thomas wrote that he asked both Sipple and Warren if they had anything in their possession that could be considered contraband before arriving at the Pike County Detention Center and both said they did not.
The citation said that, once at the jail, he noticed loose shards of methamphetamine in the seat where Sipple had been seated. Thomas wrote that she was searched by PCDC personnel, who found several large bags of methamphetamine in Sipple’s bra and underwear, leading to a further charge against her of first-degree promoting contraband.