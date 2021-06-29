Kentucky State Police’s Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Pike County teenager.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency was contacted on June 27 regarding a missing juvenile in Pike County. The initial investigation, the statement said, revealed Cheyann Hatfield, 17, of Phelps, had last been seen on June 27 on an old strip mining road between Phelps and Blackberry.
Hatfield, the statement said, is described as a white female, five feet, six inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen operating a green 2002 Kawasaki KX 125 and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at, (606) 433-7711.
The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper Cody Stiltner.