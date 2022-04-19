A Pike man is facing a felony robbery charge after he allegedly robbed an individual who was living in the former Majestic-Knox Creek Elementary and attempted to set fire to a mattress on which he had tied the victim.
According to court documents, on April 8, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matthew Cornett responded to a burglary at the former elementary school, which is now privately owned. The victim, Cornett wrote, had been living in the building and,
on April 8, Timothy Lell, 43, of Camp Creek Road, Stopover, broke into the building.
While burglarizing the building, Cornett wrote, Lell tied the victim with electrical wire, placed the victim on a mattress and attempted to set the mattress on fire. Cornett noted there were burn marks on the mattress.
Lell, according to his arrest warrant, stole multiple items during the incident, including an ATV, a large radio system and a large amount of tools. On April 10, Cornett wrote, he received a tip that the stolen items were in a building on property belonging to Lell.
Cornett, the warrant said, obtained a search warrant and recovered an ATV, radio system and tools, as well as the victim’s driver’s license, from the building.
Lell was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree robbery on April 17.