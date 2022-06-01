KSP says repeat evader finally caught

Kentucky State Police said a Pike man who has fled from, and evaded, police three times in the past week was finally caught on May 31.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Timothy Smith, on May 31, he was driving in the Phelps area when he passed a truck towing a utility trailer loaded with washers and dryers.
Smith wrote that he knew the vehicle belonged to Nathan Scott, 25, of Hensley Branch, Phelps. The citation said Smith knew Scott’s driver’s license was suspended and that Scott had “ran from” police three times in the prior week, evading capture.
Smith wrote that he turned and attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time Scott accelerated to try to get away. The pursuit continued, Smith wrote, until Scott drove onto Smith Fork Road and took a dirt road to a mine site.
During the course of the pursuit, the trooper wrote, Scott was driving recklessly and lost everything on the trailer, and eventually the trailer. Scott’s vehicle stalled, the citation said, and he fled on foot.
Smith wrote that Scott was finally arrested and told officers he had taken his prescription medication only. The citation said Scott could not stand up or focus long enough to go through field sobriety tests and that Smith found a handmade pipe on Scott’s person.
Scott was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.