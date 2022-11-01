A Pike County man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine while being booked into the Pike County Detention Center in connection with a shoplifting case.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Brennan Eckart, on Oct. 28, KSP Post 9 received a complaint of a shoplifter at the South Williamson Walmart, who had been identified by the store’s loss prevention as William Brian Linkenhoker, 50, of Virginia Avenue, South Williamson.
Store personnel said Linkenhoker had fled on foot and was legally banned from being on the property due to past shoplifting incidents, the citation said.
Later, the citation said, Eckart located Linkenhoker walking near the Appalachian Plaza in South Williamson. Upon initial contact, the citation said, Linkenhoker gave a false name, but later admitted to his identity and that he had shoplifted a few items from Walmart.
During a subsequent search, the citation said, Eckart found a box containing multiple syringes and empty baggies, all of which Linkenhoker said were for consuming heroin.
Linkenhoker was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where he was booked on charges including theft, fiving an officer false identifying information, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal trespassing.
After being booked, the citation said, Linkenhoker was searched by Pike County Deputy Jailer Benjamin Maynard, who found a a small plastic bag containing a piece of a crystal-like substance “between (Linkenhoker’s) glutes.”
Linkenhoker, the citation said, told the trooper that the substance was methamphetamine and that he believed he had shaken the bag loose from inside his pants and away from him on initial contact with the trooper.
Eckart further charged Linkenhoker with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband.