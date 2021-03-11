A Pike man was arrested on felony charges after, Kentucky State Police said, a stolen vehicle investigation led them to find both the stolen vehicle and methamphetamine in his possession.
According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Joshua Scott, on March 5, he was dispatched to a theft complaint at Zebulon and had agreed to meet the caller in the parking lot of the Napa store just off U.S. 119.
Scott wrote that, as he was pulling into the store, he noticed a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer propped up on a car jack and asked the male driver if he needed any help. The driver, Scott wrote, told the trooper he was waiting on a friend to assist him with changing a tire.
While talking with the complainant, Scott wrote, two female subjects pulled behind the Trailblazer and began screaming that the vehicle belonged to them and had been stolen. Scott wrote that he spoke with the male subject, who gave a false name before being identified as Harold Douglas Hall, 45, of Northgate Drive, Pikeville, as well as the two females.
Scott wrote that he was able to confirm that the victims had attempted to report the vehicle stolen on Feb. 28, but had been unable to file the report.
Hall, the citation said, eventually admitted to his identity.
While Scott was speaking with Hall, the citation said, the owner of the vehicle located a plastic bag behind the rear passenger wheel of the Trailblazer and brought it to the trooper.
Scott wrote that the bag contained a number of smaller ziploc bags which held a material believed to be methamphetamine. Scott wrote that he also found a large sum of money in Hall’s pocket.
Hall was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of failure to appear in court, receiving stolen property and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
