Three people died in three separate Pike County vehicle collisions in recent days, Kentucky State Police reported Dec. 20.
According to KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, the first fatal crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. on Dec. 17, when the agency received a call that a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian had occurred on U.S. 119 at Goody.
The initial investigation, KSP said, indicated a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on U.S. 119 when Arthur Looney, 86, of Good, was struck by the truck while attempting to cross the roadway. Looney was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Jason Merlo, who was assisted on-scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.
The second crash, KSP said in a statement, was reported at 8:04 p.m. Dec. 18 when the agency received a call of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 at Shelbiana.
The initial investigation, the agency said in a statement, indicated Virgil Allen, 44, of Pikeville, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 460 when his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert. Allen was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Braxton Whitmore is investigating the collision and was assisted on-scene by KSP Post 9 personnel.
The third crash, according to KSP, was reported at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 19, when Post 9 received a call reporting a single-vehicle collision had occurred on Ky. 292 in South Williamson.
The initial investigation, KSP said, indicated that Windel Rife, 48, of Belfry, was driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS on Ky . 292 when his vehicle exited the roadway, struck a guardrail and continued over a steep embankment. Rife was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Matthew Cornett is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Hatfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.