A Pike County duo was arrested after a tip to the Kentucky State Police mobile app led them to evidence of methamphetamine trafficking, police said.
According to court documents, on May 10, KSP troopers Dylan Chapman and Daniel Saylor responded to a tip that came in to the agency’s mobile app reporting that Randall D. Mullins, 43, was selling drugs from his residence at Old Penny Road in Virgie.
Mullins, the citation said, is a “well-known” drug user and dealer in the community.
Upon arrival at the residence, the citation said, the troopers observed Michell Werkheiser, 56, of Right Fork of Mill Branch, Ashcamp, in the yard of the residence. Chapman wrote that Werkheiser was fidgety and anxious.
The troopers spoke with Mullins’ father who was the owner of the residence, Chapman wrote, at which time Werkheiser attempted to separate herself from the troopers and enter the residence. In addition, the citation said, the troopers saw her attempting to discard a small pouch.
The homeowner, Chapman wrote, consented to a search of the residence. As the troopers entered the residence, Mullins was contacted as he attempted to exit from the rear of the home, the citation said.
The pouch Werkheiser had attempted to discard, the citation said, was found to contain a small quantity of methamphetamine and digital scales.
In a room identified as Mullins’ room, Chapman wrote, officers found various quantities of suspected methamphetamine totaling more than 3 ounces.
In addition to the narcotics, officers also found an estimated $1,000 in small bills, as well as digital scales and small plastic baggies.
Both Mullins and Werkheiser were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both have criminal histories, with Werkheiser having been arrested on May 3 for allegedly shoplifting from Walmart, at which time she was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs, court documents said.
Mullins is currently facing a total of five felony indictments, including one from 2020 in which he was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and one from last month in which he was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).