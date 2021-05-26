A Dorton man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly was found to be trafficking cocaine in the parking lot of a local business.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Christopher Tyree, KSP received a tip that drug trafficking was taking place in the parking lot of the Pit Stop gas station in Dorton at approximately 11:30 p.m. on May 23.
Tyree wrote that he and Sgt. Giles responded and located a 2012 Buick passenger car matching the description pulling out of the gas station onto U.S. 23. Upon following the vehicle, the citation, Giles found that the vehicle was traveling 64 in a 55 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop.
The citation said Giles approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Ronnie J. Mullins, 52, of Dorton, and noticed when Mullins opened the console of his vehicle to remove his registration, a glass pipe was visible.
The citation said Mullins was asked to exit his vehicle, at which time officers saw a clear plastic baggie in plain view at Mullins’ feet. The bag, the citation said, contained various prescription drugs, as well as multiple clear plastic baggies, one of which contained a white residue consistent with cocaine.
Mullins, court documents said, emptied his pockets, at which time the officers found a large amount of money.
Mullins, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and officers found a mixed alcoholic beverage in a thermos in the driver’s side cup holder.
Mullins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drive, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.