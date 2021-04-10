A Pike man was arrested on several charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after Kentucky State Police said a trooper conducted a traffic stop on his ATV.
According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Christopher Tyree, on April 6, he observed an ATV operated by Joseph Dewayne Hopkins, 37, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, cross multiple lanes of traffic.
Tyree wrote that upon making contact with Hopkins, he found that Hopkins was visibly impaired, with “glazed-over eyes and visible white residue around (his) nostrils.”
Hopkins, the citation said, was initially compliant and voluntarily stepped off the ATV, but became non-compliant during a safety pat-down Tyree was conducting. Tyree wrote that Hopkins got back onto the ATV and refused commands for several minutes until he again got off the ATV and was placed into handcuffs.
A pat-down was conducted on Hopkins, Tyree wrote, during which the trooper found more than 2 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as small clear plastic baggies.
The citation said that Hopkins was placed under arrest and a further search of the ATV revealed a set of digital scales used for measuring the drugs, as well as a needle. Tyree wrote that Hopkins was also found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash in large bills.
Hopkins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of driving on a suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), DUI, resisting arrest and traffic charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.