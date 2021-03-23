Two Pike County residents were arrested this weekend on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after Kentucky State Police troopers allegedly witnessed a drug deal in the parking lot of a local business.
According to court documents, at approximately 4:12 p.m., March 20, while patrolling along U.S. 460 in Millard in the parking lot of the Double Kwik at Millard, troopers Christopher Tyree and Daniel Saylor witnessed a “hand-to-hand” drug deal between Brandon L. Slone, 20 of South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, and Jeffery Lambert, 53, of Gillespie Branch, Shelbiana.
Tyree wrote in the citation that the troopers made contact with Lambert, who had a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
Slone, Tyree wrote,
exited the vehicle voluntarily. In plain view in the driver’s side door panel, the citation said, were a needle and a pipe which contained white methamphetamine residue.
Upon further search, the citation said, officers found a quantity of methamphetamine in the glovebox of the vehicle, along with two sets of digital scales.
Both men were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center. Slone was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lambert was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and traffic charges.
