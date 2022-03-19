Kentucky State Police said a shooting incident at Stopover left two people dead and one injured.
According to a statement, on March 18, KSP received a call reporting a shooting at Stopover.
KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road, where they discovered three people had been shot, the statement said.
Two individuals at the residence, the statement said, had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. A third person, the statement said, suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
None of the individuals’ identities have been released yet.
The investigation, the statement said, is being led by Det. Joseph Coleman, who was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.