Kentucky State Police said two people were killed in a crash at Aflex Feb. 9.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, the agency received a call at 10:17 a.m. Feb 9 reporting a single-vehicle collision on Ky. 292 East at Aflex.
The initial investigation indicated Kimberly Mayhew, 39, of Williamson, West Virginia, was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty on the highway when her vehicle exited the roadway and overturned in a creek, the statement said. Mayhew and another occupant, Kelli Toney, 36, of Delbarton, West Virginia, were pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office, according to KSP.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Chase Maynard, who was assisted on scene by KSP Post 9 personnel, the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department, the Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service.