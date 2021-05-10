Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville announced May 10 that the agency is conducting a death investigation after an unidentified body was found in the Virgie community of Pike County.
Just after 7 a.m. May 10, the agency said, a call reported that a possible deceased human body had been located.
KSP investigators responded and found the unidentified body near a park area on Long Fork Road, KSP said in a statement. The body, the statement said, has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.
Cause of death, the statement said, remains under investigation.
The investigation is being conducted by Det. Dustin Thompson, who was assisted on-scene by Post 9 personnel.