KSP: VA man fled from troopers on UTV

A Virginia man was arrested on numerous charges after allegedly fleeing from Kentucky State Police troopers in a side-by-side UTV.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Braxton Whitmore, on June 24, he, Trooper N. Taylor and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy W. Adkins were operating a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Marrowbone Creek Road.
Whitmore wrote that he and the deputy went to check on a side-by-side UTV vehicle being driven by James Adkins, 26, of War Fork Road, Vansant, Virginia, and noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from James Adkins.
The citation said James Adkins then “sped off” onto U.S. 460 and would not stop, ignoring Whitmore’s lights and sirens and reaching speeds of 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. James Adkins, the citation said, also drove on the opposite side of the roadway, passing vehicles in blind curves and causing several vehicles to have to maneuver off the roadway to avoid being hit.
During the pursuit, Whitmore wrote, James Adkins was “flipping” him “off.”
Near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Ky. 80, Whitmore wrote, James Adkins veered into the right lane of travel and struck the trooper’s cruiser.
After striking the cruiser, the citation said, James Adkins’ UTV went onto two wheels, then back onto four before crashing into a ditch.
Whitmore wrote that, upon contact, James Adkins put the UTV in reverse and attempted to back out, while refusing to exit the vehicle. The citation said the trooper delivered an open palm strike to James Adkins’ facial area and was able to get him out of the UTV, at which time James Adkins fell to the ground.
While on the ground, the citation said, James Adkins kept reaching behind his back and would not follow any commands, at which time Taylor deployed his Taser and was able to gain compliance.
James Adkins was placed under arrest, the citation said, and officers found a baggie containing a substance believed to be marijuana, along with a glass pipe and a cooler containing beer, in the UTV.
James Adkins was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, ATV violations and traffic charges.