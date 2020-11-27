A Williamson, W.Va., woman was arrested on several charges recently after she allegedly attempted to bring a substance believed to be methamphetamine into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to court documents, on Nov. 20, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball was dispatched to several calls from businesses in the Appalachian Plaza at South Williamson. Upon responding, Ball wrote, he arrived at the KFC restaurant in the plaza and made contact with Samantha J. Smith, 28, of Liberty Street, who, Ball wrote, “appeared to be extremely intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Ball wrote that he took Smith into custody and transported her to the jail where she was to be booked on a charge of alcohol intoxication.
Ball wrote that, upon a search of Smith at the jail, corrections personnel found a white paper bindle in her sock.
Upon further investigation, Ball wrote, the trooper found that the bindle contained a clear powdery rock-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. In Smith’s bag, Ball wrote, he found a syringe and other drug paraphernalia.
Smith was further charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.