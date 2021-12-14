Kentucky State Police said that a wanted man fled from troopers both in a vehicle and on foot after they attempted to stop him for a traffic infraction.
According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Mahala Lewis, on Dec. 12, she and Trooper Matthew Cornett were patrolling near the area of Gulnare near the intersection of Sycamore Road and Ky. 194 West. While on patrol, Lewis wrote, she saw a 1987 Ford Ranger roll past a stop sign while making a left turn onto Ky. 194 West. The driver, later identified as Gregory Cornette, 48, of Brushy Road, Pikeville, was also not wearing his seatbelt, Lewis wrote.
Cornette, the citation said, stopped his vehicle in the middle of Ky. 194 West, placed the truck in park, drank from a red can, then threw it out his driver’s side window. Cornette, the citation said, then put his truck in drive and accelerated on the roadway, ignoring the troopers’ emergency equipment.
A pursuit ensued, the citation said, with speeds reaching 60 mph. While conducting the pursuit, Lewis wrote, the troopers were able to discover that the registration plate on Cornette’s vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Cornette, the citation said, continued driving, throwing several items out his window while driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Cornette, the citation said, turned onto Big Branch Road, then onto Sycamore Road, before turning onto a mine road, where he stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. Cornette, the citation said, was found and eventually detained by the troopers.
The citation said Cornette smelled of alcoholic beverages and was not given field sobriety tests due to him being “combative and being a flight risk.”
It was found, the citation said, that there were six active warrants for Cornette’s arrest.
Cornette, the citation said, declined tests and was transported to the Pike County Detention Center, where he was charged with failure to appear in court, violating probation, contempt of court, DUI, resisting arrest, driving on a DUI-suspended license, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and traffic charges.