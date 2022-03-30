A Pike County woman who was wanted for failing to show up in court on earlier felony charges is facing a new felony charge after, police said, she attempted to bring drugs and counterfeit currency into the Pike County Detention Center.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Mahala Lewis, on March 25, she arrested Ashley Rayburn, 39, of Lower Stringtown Road, Burnwell, on a failure to appear in court charge. According to court documents, Rayburn failed to appear at a Jan. 28 pretrial conference in a case in which she is facing charges of third-degree burglary, theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
During the booking process, Lewis wrote, Rayburn was escorted to a back room to be changed into a jail uniform.
Officers, the ciation said, found a small plastic baggie and a cut straw containing residue in Rayburn’s bra. Also, Lewis wrote, Rayburn had a counterfeit $100 bill in her possession.
Rayburn was charged with failure to appear in court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.