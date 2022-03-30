Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.