A Kentucky man was arrested and charged earlier this week for allegedly causing the death of a Mingo County, West Virginia, man in what police said was DUI-related hit and run.
The victim of the hit and run was identified as Jacob Holt, 33, of North Matewan, West Virginia.
Nathan James Williams, 35, of McAndrews, was arrested and charged in connection with Holt’s death.
According to Mingo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Allen Mounts, on Monday, Dec. 20, at approximately 7 p.m., deputies received a dispatch informing them that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian in North Matewan and that the driver had already left the scene.
Upon the deputies’ arrival, Mounts said, the deputies spoke to witnesses who stated they had been following a red Ford F-150 pickup when the driver seemingly swerved toward Holt and hit him.
Mounts said the witnesses further stated that Holt then left the scene without stopping to check on Holt or render assistance. He said deputies found pieces of the damaged truck at the scene.
“A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the vehicle and Deputy Tincher found it in Isaban,” Mounts said. “The driver was identified as Nathan Williams and after further investigation he was placed under arrest.”
At the time of his arrest, Mounts said, Williams told the officers he failed to stop after the collision because thought he had hit a deer.
He was arraigned by Magistrate Jim Harvey and formally charged with DUI, DUI crash involving death or personal injuries, and failure to render aid resulting in death.
He is currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail on a $105,000 cash bond.
The investigating and arresting officers were deputies T. J. Justice, J. Tincher, B. T. Sipple and T. Browning.