The University of Pikeville (UPike) has announced that Michael Bacigalupi, O.D., M.S., FAAO, FNAP, dean of the Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO), has been elected to serve as secretary of the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry (ASCO). This officer’s position puts him on the Executive Committee for ASCO.
Since the first students began classes in 2016, KYCO remains the only optometry school in Kentucky with Bacigalupi proudly serving as dean since 2018. As secretary of ASCO, he will serve in this role under newly-elected ASCO President Dr. Kelly Nichols, dean of optometry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. ASCO’s Board of Directors consists of deans and presidents from all 23 schools and colleges of optometry in the United States.
“It is an honor to be elected to serve as the Secretary for ASCO,” expressed Bacigalupi. “The board of directors are an incredibly talented group of educators that truly shape the future of optometric education, so I am humbled to serve with them.”
UPike administration is proud and supportive of his ongoing dedication to advance KYCO’s mission to develop leaders in therapeutic optometry through innovative education and a commitment to caring for the underserved.
“The University of Pikeville is so pleased Dr. Bacigalupi was elected to the Executive Committee of the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry,” said UPike Provost Lori Werth, Ph.D. “As an organization, ASCO is committed to advancing optometric education and research forward. Dr. Bacigalupi has demonstrated significant leadership abilities, an innovative spirit, and a passion for the profession that has not only benefited our region but extended to a national level.”
ASCO’s activities cover a wide range of programs, including applicant development and diversity, faculty and leadership development, advocacy, residency promotion and communications. As secretary, Bacigalupi will serve as chair of the Communications Committee and act as the liaison to the Applicant Pool Advisory Committee and the Fundraising Advisory Committee.
For more information about KYCO, visit UPike.edu/optometry or call, (606) 218-5251.