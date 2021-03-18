For the first time, a University of Pikeville Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) student has been awarded the Marie Wiseman Outstanding Osteopathic Student of the Year Award by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP). Heather McGuire was announced as the winner of this prestigious award during the Virtual ACOFP 58th Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars held on March 14.
The Student of the Year award recognizes an osteopathic medical student who demonstrates strong philanthropic and community service, awards the honoree with $5,000 to help offset medical school and/or personal expenses, and affirms the recipient's activities and outstanding community service within the osteopathic family medical association. A joint effort between the ACOFP and the Auxiliary to the ACOFP Awards Committee, review many applications received from all across the nation and select one recipient for the award.
Along with her application, McGuire had to meet a long list of requirements, submit a letter of recommendation and write an essay detailing the positive impact her philanthropic work has had on the community.
“I am honored and excited to have received this prestigious award and incredibly grateful to ACOFP and the Auxiliary for this recognition. I am extremely passionate about community service and will continue to encourage everyone to become involved however they can because even a small difference can have a huge impact on someone’s life,” said McGuire. “This award is a huge accomplishment and means a great deal to me. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly grateful and thankful for this award. I am also very thankful for my KYCOM family for helping me in this process and providing so many opportunities that have allowed me to flourish and give back to such an amazing community that I have been lucky to be a part of these past four years in medical school.”
Dean of KYCOM Dana Shaffer, D.O., FACOFP, dist., is extremely proud of her for this recognition.
“As dean at the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine and an osteopathic family physician, I am very proud of Heather. She has always been willing to step up and help other students and the community even before the COVID pandemic,” said Shaffer. “She is truly deserving of this outstanding osteopathic student award, and I have no doubt that she will continue to be a leader in our profession for years into the future.”
