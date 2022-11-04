KYTC and local officials partner to provide safe passage for beloved fire chief’s funeral procession; lane closures, delays possible

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, in partnership with state and local officials, advises the public of temporary delays and lane closures along U.S. 23 near Johnson Memorial Cemetary from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, to allow the funeral procession of Randy Courtney safe travel.
Motorists should expect delays along the procession route beginning on U.S. 119 near Pike Central and continuing along U.S. 23 to Johnson Memorial. Intersections along the route will be temporarily blocked to allow the procession to pass safely. A portion of U.S. 23 near Johnson Memorial will be reduced to one lane for procession parking. Motorists traveling U.S. 23 northbound will also experience intermittent delays.
Please be respectful and slow down when traveling near this area, as traffic will be heavily congested.