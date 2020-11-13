Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Chief District Engineer, Highway District 12, announced Nov. 12 that three of the district’s 10 maintenance facilities closed on Tuesday, Nov. 10, due to one employee at each location testing positive for COVID-19. The facilities are Shelby Maintenance in Pike County, Minnie Maintenance in Floyd County, and Johnson County Maintenance at Staffordsville.
Crew members who may have been in contact with the infected employee at their respective garage has been asked to quarantine at home for the next 14 days. During this time, routine work is suspended in the areas served by Shelby, Minnie, and Johnson County Maintenance. Emergency situations in these service areas will be covered by one of the district’s remaining seven maintenance crews. First responders, citizens, and law enforcement should notify their Kentucky State Police post; each Post has a weekly on-call list for every D12 facility.
“In October, we closed the Letcher County and Knott County garages at different times, for the same reason,” Westfall-Holbrook said. “At that time, our crews were working split shifts, so the shift that was not affected, did not have contact with the infected employee, took care of the work. Crews were consolidated at the beginning of November, so this situation is different.”
A cross drain replacement scheduled for next week on Left Fork of Long Fork (Ky. 3414) in Pike County has been rescheduled for the first week of December.
Construction work done by state contractors will continue as usual.
Westfall-Holbrook explained that professional cleaning crews will thoroughly deep clean and sanitize the Shelby, Minnie, and Johnson County facilities and equipment.
“This will take several days,” Westfall-Holbrook said. “We anticipate that these garages will re-open to employees who are not on quarantine the first of next week, once we ensure that all cleaning and sanitizing protocols are met.”
Six of District 12’s seven counties are in Kentucky’s Red Zone. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. When a county turns red, schools are asked to go virtual, sporting events are asked to pause, and visitation in long-term care facilities is restricted. Other Red Zone recommendations are as follows:
• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
• Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pick up curbside as much as possible
• Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
• Reschedule, postpone, or cancel public events
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
• Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
• Reduce overall activity and contacts, and following existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19, which can be found at ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.