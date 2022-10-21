A sign removal blitz is underway in the seven counties of Highway District 12 — Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin and Pike — the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement Oct. 20.
All signs illegally placed on state right of way will be removed — this includes signage for political candidates, yard sales, businesses, real estate, or any other purpose.
Kentucky law and KYTC policy, the statement aid, prohibit the placement of any signs — for any type of advertising — on state right of way. The prohibition includes both free-standing and signage attached to permanent state highway signs, utility poles and guardrails.
The statement said signs posted illegally are a potential sight distance hazard to motorists; they interfere with mowing crews, ditch line cleaning, litter pickup and other maintenance operations. “
"Putting signs on state right of way is illegal. That’s the bottom line,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Chief District Engineer, Dist. 12. “Right now, we have a proliferation of political signs, and they will be removed. It doesn’t matter which candidate or political party they are advertising. State right of way belongs to the taxpayers and should be a neutral zone, not a place where businesses and candidates can get free advertising space.”
Signs that are removed will be taken to the nearest state highway garage and kept for two weeks. Unclaimed signs will be discarded.
“We cannot guarantee that signs will not be damaged during the removal process,” Westfall-Holbrook said.