KYTC: U.S. 23 safety, paving project first phase complete; second phase begins after Labor Day weekend

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a statement Sept. 2 that it has completed the first phase of the highway safety and paving project along U.S. 23 north of downtown Pikeville. New extended turn lanes are now in place for motorists turning onto Cassady Boulevard from U.S. 23 and a fresh coat of asphalt has been applied. Contractors were able to finish ahead of schedule and remove traffic control for the up and coming extended holiday weekend, the statement said.
Work begins Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, on the final phase of resurfacing. Crews, the statement said, will work during nighttime hours starting at 8 pm. This section will begin at the Ky. 1460 overpass near the YMCA exit and meet up with the newly-resurfaced area near Ratliffs Creek on U.S. 23.
As crews start the milling process on the shoulders and outer lanes, the statement said, a new traffic pattern will be in effect. This pattern will be similar to the previous phase and begin on the outer shoulders, working inwards. Work is expected to take one to two weeks based on weather conditions, the statement said.
“This phase completes an important KYTC safety project that lengthened the northbound U.S. 23 turn lanes near Cassady Boulevard and updated traffic signals,” the statement said. “Please continue to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.”