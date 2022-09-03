Several businesses and government organizations will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5.

Closings include:

• The Pike County Fiscal Court and Pike County Courthouse will be closed

• Pike County Solid Waste will be on holiday schedule (everyone’s pickup will be one day later than usual).

• Coal Run City Hall will be closed

• Pike County libraries will be closed

• Elkhorn City Hall will be closed

• Mountain Water District will be closed Sept. 5 and reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6

• Pikeville City Hall and city offices will be closed

• Pikeville garbage pickup will continue as possible

• Appalachian Wireless Arena will be closed

• The Pikeville Area Family YMCA will be closed.

