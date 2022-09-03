Several businesses and government organizations will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5.
Closings include:
• The Pike County Fiscal Court and Pike County Courthouse will be closed
• Pike County Solid Waste will be on holiday schedule (everyone’s pickup will be one day later than usual).
• Coal Run City Hall will be closed
• Pike County libraries will be closed
• Elkhorn City Hall will be closed
• Mountain Water District will be closed Sept. 5 and reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Pikeville City Hall and city offices will be closed
• Pikeville garbage pickup will continue as possible
• Appalachian Wireless Arena will be closed
• The Pikeville Area Family YMCA will be closed.