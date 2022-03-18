During the March 15 Pike County fiscal court meeting, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones provided an update on the permitting application to expand the county landfill.
“When this court came into office, we had to make a really hard decision regarding solid waste when we raised garbage rates,” Jones said. “But we had to because we didn’t have enough trucks to pick up the garbage and the trucks we had were worn out.
“Another reason we had to raise rates was to make sure we could expand the landfill,” Jones explained. “It was not an option to haul our garbage from Pike County to Ashland as that would have been massively expensive.”
Jones said news received recently by the Fiscal Court shows why the rates were raised.
Jones then read a letter dated March 11, 2022, from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, Solid Waste Branch in which that state notified the county that the county’s administrative application to expand the Pike County landfill has been approved. The department will review the technical application upon receipt.
“So, the first step in expanding our landfill has been approved,” Jones said. “I think that’s a tremendous accomplishment in a short period of time and by the end of April, we will have the technical design submitted to Frankfort and hopefully we will be able to start construction on the landfill expansion late this year or early next year.”