A lawsuit has been filed regarding the primary election results in the Pike County Property Valuation Administrator race.
In a case filed May 26, Cullen Hall is questioning the results issued by the Pike County Clerk’s office.
After the election, the Pike County Clerk’s office reported Kevin Auton receiving 2,761 votes and Hall receiving 2,661 votes.
The reports generated in due course of the election noted 259 ballots that were not counted and reported as under-voted or over-voted in that race and deemed invalid, the lawsuit said.
The difference between the candidates is 100 votes, the lawsuit points out, and there are sufficient votes that were not counted which could materially affect the election.
The lawsuit goes on to say that the ballots that were not counted need to be examined by the court to assess their viability, and, if the court finds that the uncounted ballots are viable, then they should be added to the election results.
The lawsuit names Auton, along with members of the Pike County Board of Elections — Rhonda Taylor, Marie Childers, Jennifer Bevins and Eddie Crum.
Auton took office this week after being appointed to serve out Lonnie Osborne’s unexpired term, and, as long as the results stand, will face no Republican challenger in November and is set to start a full term in January.