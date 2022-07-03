The case regarding the primary election totals for the Property Valuation Administrator’s race received its first court hearing June 27.
Cullen Hall brought forth the lawsuit against Kevin Auton and the Pike County Board of Elections after coming up 100 votes shy of victory.
Auton, who received 2,761 votes to Hall’s 2,661 votes, was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill the unexpired term of former PVA Lonnie Osborne who resigned earlier this year.
Special Judge Thomas Smith from Prestonsburg gave Hall’s attorney Kyle Deskins 10 days to depose Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor and an additional five days to consider whether to proceed with the lawsuit.
Smith set a $35,000 bond for a potential recount of votes should Hall decide to proceed with the lawsuit.
The next court date has not been set as of press time.