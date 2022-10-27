Legislators received a mixed bag of energy news during the Oct. 20 meeting of the Kentucky Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy.
Legislators heard from several state energy officials who reported on various factors affecting energy prices and also the factors affecting the state’s coal industry.
John Lyons, deputy secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, told the legislators that there are positive economic signs in Kentucky’s coal and natural gas industry.
“New mines are opening and new oil and gas wells are being drilled,” he said. “We’ve been issuing a lot of permits in both of those sectors.”
Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Gordon Slone said that, in 2020, the state had 3,914 people employed in the coal industry. In 2021, he said, that rose by 379 employees. In 2022, he said, the state added another 472
“Employment is moving in the right direction,” he said.
One impact, Slone said, of the declines in the coal industry can be seen in the amount of coal severance taxes paid. In 2017, he said, the state collected $100 million. In 2020, he said, the coal severance collected fell to nearly half of that, coming in at $59 million. However, he said, coal severance collections rose to $70 million in the fiscal year which ended June 30 and is up 72 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Kenya Stump, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, told the committee that, despite natural gas price volatility, prices could be better than they have in the recent past.
In Kentucky, she said, 70 percent of electrical generation is produced through coal and 20 percent is derived from natural gas. Consumption of natural gas in Kentucky is almost five times greater than the state’s production and the remainder is supplied by several interstate natural gas pipelines.
Increased exporting of natural gas, Stump said, has had a massive impact on the market.
“That’s primarily due to, in 2022, the war in Ukraine,” she said, adding, however there was also an explosion at a natural gas export facility in Texas in June, which sent LNG prices skyrocketing. By November, she said, the facility is expected to be back online at 85 percent capacity by next month and at 100 percent capacity by the beginning of 2023.
While these factors and others have led to heavy use of stored natural gas, increased production is helping replenish those stores.
“We have seen strong natural gas injections in October, bringing it up to the five-year average,” she said.
Signs, she said, point to increased production.
“We’re seeing increased rig counts come online, production is increasing as a response to the strong price signal and we are expecting gas prices to level off coming into 2023,” she said. “Production is expected to increase 3 percent above last winter’s levels.”
Coal and gas prices, she said, are both expected to be somewhat lower in the coming year.
“We are expecting those to be lower in 2023 as we see that supply and demand volatility seek more of an equilibrium,” she said. “But we will not see prices that return to pre-pandemic levels.”
The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released its Winter Fuels Outlook, which forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas for space heating will spending an average of $931 on heating this winter (October through March), which is 28 percent (or $206) more than last year.