On Jan. 8, the Kentucky Legislature, meeting in a rare Saturday session, approved and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature legislation redrawing Kentucky’s state and federal House and Senate districts.
While the new plan leaves many counties intact and in their existing legislative districts, the approved plan keeps with the last redrawn maps and keeps Pike County split amongst several House districts. However, if the plan becomes law, many Pike County voters will find their representative to be different going forward.
The 92nd Dist., currently represented by Republican John Blanton, of Salyersville, would grow significantly in the number of Pike County precincts it encompasses, in addition to retaining all of Knott County and all of Magoffin County.
The current 92nd Dist. in Pike County is constituted of the following precincts: Caney, Yeager, Old Shelby, Long Fork, Elwood, Island Creek, Greasy Creek and New Shelby. In addition to retaining those, the plan would place the following precincts in Pike also in the 92nd Dist.: By Pass, Raccoon, Burning Fork, Millard, Upper Chloe, Marrowbone, Rockhouse, Garden Village, Henry Clay and York.
Among the most significant changes under the new plan is the change that would move the 93rd Dist., a seat currently held by Republican Norma Kirk-McCormick, to Fayette County and redistribute its Pike County precincts, partially under a newly-constituted 97th Dist. which would also encompass Johnson and Martin counties in their entirety.
The 94th Dist. House seat, currently held by Angie Hatton, a Democrat, will also see big changes if the plan approved on Jan. 8 becomes law.
The new 94th Dist. would be very different than the existing district, which currently includes precincts in the city limits of Pikeville. The Pikeville precincts would be removed, and the 94th Dist, which would retain all of Letcher County and expand into Letcher County, would also be constituted of the following Pike County precincts: Dorton, Mouthcard, Upper Elkhorn, Elkhorn City Hall, Belcher, Lick Creek, Feds Creek, Looney, Hellier, Ashcamp, Phelps, Blackberry, Freeburn, Majestic, Wolford, McCarr, Belfry, Dr. J.E. Johnson, Runyon and Old Pond.
The 95th Dist., a seat currently held by Ashley Tackett-Laferty, of Prestonsburg, would receive several of the Pikeville precincts taken from the 94th Dist. and also encompass the entirety of Floyd County and the Coal Run and Stone Coal precincts it already contains. According to the approved bill, the following precincts would be included in the new 95th Dist.: Bessie Riddle Arnold, Hurricane, Pikeville High School, Lower Pike, Myers Towers and Mullins School.
With the elimination of the 93rd Dist., the new 97th Dist., a seat currently held by Republican Bobby McCool, of Paintsville, would encompass all of Johnson and Martin counties and the following Pike County precincts: Brushy, Lower Johns Creek, Joes Creek, Grapevine, Deskins, Meta, Lower Big Creek, Bevins School, Turkey Creek and Huddy.