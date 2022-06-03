President of Liberty Utilities, David Swain, the man leading Liberty Utilities’ acquisition of Kentucky Power, took the podium during a Pikeville Rotary Club meeting June 1 in an effort to offer more insight into why the move will benefit Eastern Kentuckians.
He said the company plans to focus on what they can do for customers and that they have a passion for Eastern Kentucky. He also stated it’s going to be a challenge, looking at the terrain.
“I don’t pretend it isn’t going to be a challenge,” Swain said. “Any time you service an area with terrain like you do in Eastern Kentucky it’s going to be difficult with any utility, electric especially. All you have to do is drive down the highway and look at where the wires run on the opposite mountains, and especially with ice storms in the mountains, it makes it very difficult.”
Swain said that there is $150 million tied up in the deal between Liberty and American Electric Power; part is coming from Liberty and part is coming from AEP. The part coming from Liberty Utilities will help lower customers’ bills about 15 percent for a duration of about 18 months up to possibly three years, according to how long the funds last, he said.
The rates here, however, are usually higher than in other places, he said.
“We can talk all we want to about rates,” said Swain. “The rates in Eastern Kentucky are going to be higher than anywhere else because we are in the mountains, there is nothing we can do about that.”
Swain said there is a lot of modernization going on in the energy industry. But he said people will not all be driving electric cars in the next five years. There is not an electric grid in the country, he said, capable of handling them.
“A lot of local leaders have asked me about getting electric charging stations for electric cars here in this area, and we are looking into that,” Swain said.
Swain said what can be done is to focus on customers who have high usage that can’t afford it and find what we can do to help those customers. Through education, cooperation and federal dollars for home weatherization to teach people on fixed incomes how to reserve energy.
Swain said that, in the future, AMI, (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) will be available. It will send information two ways,
saving customers money. AMI residential customers want information about outages, their budgets, their bills, it’s one of the first projects that we are going to do.
“Kentucky Power tried to get smart metering, (but) they never could get it through. The service commission said they didn’t see enough benefit for it,” said Swain. “We will get it done.”