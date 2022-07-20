During the Pike County Public Library District Board of Trustees meeting July 14, interim director of libraries Delania Adkins reported that the library district conducted 77 programs throughout the district libraries with 3,171 people attending.
The programs included Family movie night, Genealogy group, Computer class, Stress management and Imagination library.
“Our patron count is holding steady with the Lee Avenue location having the highest number of course with 4,017 patrons coming in,” Adkins said. “Belfry had 178 through the drive-thru since that library is temporarily closed to walk-ins because of the renovations being done there.”
Adkins said 850 people visited the Elkhorn City locations, 1,080 visited Phelps, 429 visited Pikeville and 563 people visited the Virgie location during the month of June.
Adkins said the regional librarian’s report indicated that the annual report of public libraries is due by August 7, 2022.
“I plan to work on putting our annual report together beginning July 18 and will hopefully have it completed by the end of that week,” Adkins said. “I hope to have it submitted by the end of the following week if not sooner.”
The next regular meeting of the board of trustees is scheduled for 3 p.m., Aug. 11. All board meetings are held at the Lee Avenue location.