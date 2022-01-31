The Pike County Library Board of Trustees held its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 26.
After opening the public portion of the meeting, the board immediately moved to go into executive session which is closed to the public.
The executive session was to allow the board members to:
Discuss strategy for a potential litigation involving the library,
Discuss leases and sales or purchase of property for the library,
And to discuss action regarding specific personnel.
After 58 minutes, the board returned to open public session reporting that no action was taken on the items discussed during the closed session.
The board did welcome, via Zoom, a new regional librarian.
Alexia Adams-Robertson is a native of Lexington, and serves with the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA).
Part of the role of the regional librarian is to provide information regarding new programs that may be available to libraries, to assist local library boards regarding grant information and availability and to provide updates on legislative issues that may pertain to libraries.
The next meeting of the library board is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 10.