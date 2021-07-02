During a June 29 special called meeting of the Pike County Public Library District board of trustees, the board voted to go into executive session one minute after the roll call of members was taken.
The three sections listed on the agenda to be discussed in the session included: discussing strategy for a potential litigation involving the library, discussing leases and sales or purchase of property for the library and discussion of action of specific personnel.
However, after a one hour and 13 minute executive session, no public comments were given on any of the three sections.
The board went on with their agenda approving Open Records policy and procedures and approving a motion for the Chairman and Director to secure legal counsel with no further comment.
Also on the agenda under old business was the Pikeville Public Library building but that subject was tabled and the meeting was adjourned.
The library district is at odds with Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, the Pike County Fiscal Court and the University of Pikeville over the Pikeville Public library building on Hambley Boulevard.
Jones, in a special called fiscal court meeting June 22, said he was approached by the UPike administration for help in working out a deal where the university could buy or lease a portion of the building which is currently occupied by the Pikeville Public Library. The university currently occupies one portion of the building.
During another special called fiscal court meeting on June 25, Pike County Library District Director Louella Allen said the library district’s position is that it cannot sell or lease the property.
“After very careful review, we cannot sell … with the legal issues as well as the financing for that library, we are unable to sell that library,” Allen said.
Jones said he wants to see the documentation that was relied upon in making that decision.
The next regular fiscal court meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. July 6, while the next regular library board of trustees meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 8.