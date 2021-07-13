The future of the downtown branch of the Pike County Public Library remains unresolved after no public discussion was conducted during the July 8 regular meeting of the Pike County Public Library District Board of Trustees meeting.
Following a similar routine, the board gaveled into session at 3:01 pm and after roll call of members and accepting the minutes of the June 4 and June 29 meetings, the board voted to go into executive session at 3:02 pm.
The board cited three sections KRS 61.810 for reasons for the executive session.
For the next one hour and 50 minutes, according to the three allowable sections, the board could only discuss strategy for a potential litigation involving the library, leases and sales or purchases of property for the library and action of specific personnel.
These are the same three sections of KRS 61.810 that the board cited for going into executive session during their special called meeting June 29.
The board came back into public open session at 4:52 p.m., announcing that no action was taken in the executive session.
The board then continued with their set agenda and adjourned at 5:08 p.m., without addressing the ongoing controversy over the University of Pikeville’s desire to take over the downtown branch of the Pike County Public Library.
The controversy over the library building, located on Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville began last month during a Pike County Fiscal Court meeting.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones III said that UPike officials had approached him to see if the fiscal court could assist the university in either leasing or purchasing the library.
UPike already occupies approximately half of the library now and has indicated that the university’s existing library would remain open to the general public to use if they could lease or purchase the building.
The library board however has said they cannot sell or lease the rest of the building.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the library board of trustees is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 12, while the fiscal court canceled their July 6 meeting after they conducted several special called meetings last month.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the fiscal court is set for 10 a.m. July 20.