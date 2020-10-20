During a special scheduled Pike County Library board meeting October 14, members discussed the 2020 library tax rates.
The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) provides library districts across the state with taxing authority.
These rates are based on the property assessment figures provided by the county PVA to the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet.
Based on the computations by the KDLA, the Pike County Library Board voted unanimously to accept a tax rate of 13.5 cents per $100 of assessed value on real property and 17.91 cents per $100 of assessed value on personal property. This represented decreases from 14.9 cents per $100 of assessed value and 19.8 cents per $100 of assessed value respectively and results in approximately $110,000 less than what was estimated last year.
The board said no major interruptions in services or changes are expected with the reduction in revenue.
