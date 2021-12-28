After learning about the massive tornado that caused severe damage to western Kentucky on Dec. 10, University of Pikeville Chaplain Rob Musick and six UPike students traveled six hours to Mayfield on Dec. 16, where they provided disaster relief for multiple days and witnessed the devastation firsthand.
The group of seven traveled to Mayfield to volunteer with Eight Days of Hope, a Christian-based non-profit organization that responds to disasters across the country. Since the organization was traveling to Mayfield on Dec. 16, Musick said he and the six students — three undergraduate students and three medical students — decided to volunteer with them. The group volunteered from Dec. 16-22.
“Obviously, when you see the overwhelming situation, it’s mind-blowing how dramatic it was,” he said. “With it being in Kentucky, it really motivated us.”
Musick and the six students helped with debris cleanup; removed trees off of homes and out of yards; located personal possessions and organized them into piles; and met with the homeowners to “try and bring them comfort,” as Musick described. One of the things he noted when the group drove to Mayfield was the massive extent of the damage.
“All the disaster relief I’ve done has been third-world kind of stuff or international, or flooding that we’ve seen so much of in our region, but I’ve never seen the totality of tornado impact,” Musick said. “I know people use this analogy all the time, but it really looked like — if you’ve ever looked at the Google Images of Aleppo, Syria — it really looked like a war zone. It wasn’t just Mayfield. It was just so extensive and devastating. The homes that we saw were almost brought to the ground, or were completely brought to the ground, whole subdivisions leveled. I’ve never seen anything really like it.”
Although Musick and his group of volunteers did not work at any homes where there were deaths, he said that there was a 3 years old who was killed by the storm only three houses down from their site. Also, he said, two people were killed in one of the subdivisions they worked in.
“You just look at all this stuff and you think, ‘Man, just a few days ago, there were people living in these homes, and now it’s almost Christmas and they’re going to be going to funerals,’” he said. “It’s just really hard to get your brain around all of it.”
Musick encouraged anyone who feels compelled to help to volunteer with an organization like Eight Days of Hope. He said that he saw many different organizations helping the victims, like the American Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse International Disaster Relief, and he said several restaurants were even out providing meals to the victims of the tornado.
“You really don’t need any particular skill. It’s just really the willingness to take some days and help. Also, when they have a disaster like this, any little thing helps because it’s just so overwhelming. Any little bit is helping because there’s just so many in need that we need all of these hands to help.”
Musick also encouraged the public to remember the victims in western Kentucky because of the long-term rebuilding project that they will have to face in the months ahead.
“My invitation would be for people to be continuing to be mindful of western Kentucky. If people are like me, it’s something you think about for three or four weeks and then life moves on,” he said. “They’re looking at a long-term rebuilding project. I think there’s going to be a lot of stuff for people to be able to do, and the entire city of Mayfield has to, literally, rebuild from the bottom. I would just encourage people, even if they can’t come right now to help, that maybe they’ll think about spring break or in the summertime.”
To learn more about how to volunteer with Eight Days of Hope, call, (662)844-6934, email, info@eightdaysofhope.com, or visit, https://eightdaysofhope.com.