A new lineman training center is nearing completion in Eastern Kentucky thanks to a partnership between Kentucky Power and Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC). In recent weeks, Kentucky Power donated a bucket truck to the College for instructional use. The Lineman Training Program is a partnership between Kentucky Power, BSCTC, and Big Sandy RECC, according to a statement from Kentucky Power.
The Lineman Training Center is located on BSCTC’s Hager Hill Campus. With multiple power poles in place to simulate the field work environment, students learn to safely climb using the associated equipment. Part of the Lineman Training Program also includes a line mechanic-training course. The donation of the bucket truck helps to build a path for line mechanics to use the same equipment used in the field.
“Kentucky Power is proud to be a good corporate partner with our local leaders and colleges to help advance a very specialized trade right here at home collaborating with Big Sandy,” said Everett Phillips, vice president of Distribution Operations. “We have also collaborated with colleges in Ashland and Hazard to help with other line training programs. This collaboration provides eastern Kentuckians viable employment opportunities while producing industry solutions for the region.”
Taught by electrical line industry professionals, the lineman training program teaches students how to install, maintain, and repair high-powered electrical lines and systems. The profession requires physical and mental strength, and every day is different.
For more information regarding the competitive Lineman Training Program, contact BSCTC Workforce Solutions at, (606) 218-1280.
