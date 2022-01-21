During the recent meeting of the Coal Run City Commission, commissioners heard a presentation regarding a large animal rescue group that is seeking to raise awareness in the community.
Michele Matice owns and operates “Sweet Animals Senior Sanctuary and Rescue” located at Pinsonfork at Stone.
“We’ve been in operation a little over a year now,” Matice explained. “So far, of all the animals we have adopted out, none have returned.”
Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott invited Matice to attend the meeting in hopes of drawing attention to her organization.
“I met Michele at the vet’s office while I had one of my dogs there and we began talking,” Scott said. “I had no idea that such an organization existed.”
Matice said she takes in horses and larger dogs.
“It’s just me right now and a friend who comes in from Arkansas periodically and that’s it,” Matice said. “I really need some volunteers to help.”
The organization is a 501c3 and relies solely on donations.
“We do everything to get a dog ready to be rehomed to a loving family,” Matice said. “In addition to feeding and bedding, we include deworming, shots, boosters and complete checkup from East Kentucky Animal Clinic.
“Joey Collins has been so kind and get our dogs in as quickly as possible for the checkup, neutering and spaying.”
Sweet Animals Senior Sanctuary and Rescue has adoption fees and a five-page application to make sure the dogs are going to good homes.
Scott asked about a website to help bring attention to her work.
“I don’t have a website yet,” Matice said. “Where it’s just me taking care of everything it’s hard to work on other things.”
The organization does have a Facebook page — Sweet Animals Senior Sanctuary and Rescue.
Matice said when she gets some volunteers, she would like to take her Akita service dog to nursing homes and perhaps the Children’s Hospital at Pikeville Medical Center.
For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, you can visit the Facebook page or email at, sweetanimalssancandrescue@gmail.com, or call, (906) 202-4199.