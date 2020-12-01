During a special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court on Nov. 24, bids were awarded to clean up several illegal dumps.
A bid opening was conducted Nov. 10 for bid number 37-2020 for eight illegal dump cleanups at various locations throughout the county.
Two bids were received, one from Larry Young and the other from Billiter Construction.
The sites to be cleaned up are as follows:
• Site one is on Ky. 1056 dump two in Blackberry
• Site two is the Sookeys Creek dump
• Site three Clevenger Branch Road
• Site four is Kentucky dump number three Hunts Branch
• Site five is the Adams Branch Road dump one
• Site six is the Adams Branch Road dump two
• Site seven is on Greasy Creek Gardner fork
• Site eight in on Ky. 194 at Grapevine
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II recommended awarding Billiter Construction site one at $16,000, site six at $22,750, and site eight at $11,000.
Larry Young was awarded the bids on site two at $9,000, Site three at 7,000, site four at $6,000, site five at $7,000 and site seven at $7,500.
