A second grade student from John M. Stumbo Elementary School is learning how to give back this Christmas season, as he collected more than 50 pairs of socks to donate to the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter with the help of a local Pikeville church.
When Stumbo Elementary School’s Family Resource Center requested donations from students for the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter, Ethan Smith, 7, of Floyd County, and his family said they wanted to offer donations to help those in need. Smith’s grandmother, Elaine Robinette, who currently attends Grace Fellowship Church in Pikeville, said she also reached out to her church for help in collecting more donations.
“I had been in WestCare a while back so I know it goes for a good cause, so we just turned it into something for the church,” Robinette said.
Robinette, who drives her church’s van and takes care of the church’s “Blessing Box,” said she wanted to see if her church could help with collecting more donations because she did not want to only donate one pair to the school. She said that, through the work at Grace Fellowship Church, she has seen the positive impact that comes from helping people in need, particularly the homeless population, and she wanted to pass on that desire to help others in need to her grandson.
“We’re just trying to help him realize that it’s not all about us in this world,” she said. “There’s some people that really need help, and it’s not all about us, what we get and what we want. I think he needs to realize that.”
By the end of the collection period, there were 51 pairs of socks that were donated into Smith’s “Sox in a Box” donation box at the church. All donations were taken to his school to be later dropped off at the shelter.
“It feels good,” Smith said, regarding his collection. “It helps the school, it helps the homeless people and I like it.”