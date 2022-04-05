As reported COVID-19 cases continue to decline across Kentucky, local businesses are working to rebound from the pandemic, though some still face challenges.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released a report in March 2022, which outlined the current state of Kentucky’s economy and the challenges that businesses still continue to face, which include inflation, inventory backlog and workforce shortages. According to the report, even though almost 40,000 Kentuckians came back to work in 2021, Kentucky still needs nearly 22,600 additional workers just to reach its pre-pandemic labor force.
“While metrics associated with employment, labor force participation and unemployment all point in positive directions, inflation remains highly concerning and the threat of COVID continues to discourage at least some workers from re-entering the labor market,” according to the report. “This new report’s conclusions reflect what we hear from Kentucky businesses on a daily basis: can-do attitudes and optimism about the future but deep concerns about the challenges employers continue to face in this ever-changing and unpredictable post-COVID economy.”
The pandemic caused many businesses to make changes to the way they offered their products and services, and Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Jordan Gibson said that, as the economy moves forward post-COVID, he expects many of these adaptations to remain, especially with regards to technology.
During the pandemic, he said, more businesses increased their e-Commerce components, as well as offered carry-out or virtual ways of conducting their businesses, which helped “grow and sustain them” during the pandemic.
“I think the pressure of the pandemic really helped to make that long-term,” Gibson said, regarding the technology adaptations.
Also, Gibson said, delivery services, like Doordash, began to increase in popularity in Eastern Kentucky, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said he believes those kinds of services will likely continue post-pandemic.
However, some in-person businesses — like gyms, movie theaters and salons — have found difficulty in offering such services during the pandemic. Shane Hamilton is the owner of Every Hour Fitness, a private gym located at 4573 North Mayo Trail in Pikeville, as well as the franchise owner of two Great Clips hair salon locations (Ashland and Pikeville), and he said his businesses were definitely impacted by the pandemic, since they rely on in-person traffic.
“It really hurt foot traffic and customer patterns,” Hamilton said. “We adjusted our hours from 12-hour days to eight-hour days because people weren’t staying out so late.”
Throughout the pandemic, he said that his businesses took on a lot more costs, which included increased cleaning and sanitizing, among others. Also, in his salons, Hamilton said he needed to extend the length of time that the stylists had between their customers, as well as make sure the in-person capacity inside the facility met state COVID-related guidelines. These changes ultimately affected the amount of customers that stylists could work on each day.
“It was tough, for sure,” he said.
Regarding his salons, Hamilton said that they have recovered quickly since the easing of the restrictions on salons and in-person capacities inside facilities. In fact, he plans to open more Great Clips locations, with one expected to open locally and a few locations expected to open in West Virginia and Ohio.
“Our customer counts are better than they have been,” he said about his salons.
Regarding his gym, Hamilton said that the recovery has been a bit steadier than his salons, though it is still recovering well. This is because, he said, many of his clientele are 35-50 years old or older populations who work out at the gym or who take part in “Silver Sneakers,” a program offered by Every Hour Fitness that is designed to promote exercise for older populations and senior citizens.
During the height of the pandemic, Hamilton said, he noticed that his older clientele came to the gym less frequently, since they were staying at home more to protect themselves from the virus. Memberships to the gym, he said, fluctuated depending on how cases were peaking or declining during the Alpha, Delta and Omicron surges. Now, though, as cases are continuing to decline across Kentucky, Hamilton said he has noticed a steady increase in memberships once again and the business is recovering relatively well.
He said that the service industry, in particular, has definitely seen an impact from the pandemic, and he will be grateful to move forward. Aside from taking the necessary precautions, like cleaning and sanitizing, and offering online check-ins, Hamilton said that there are not many adaptations or changes that they would want to keep post-pandemic because gyms and salons, among other service-based businesses, rely on in-person traffic.
“I’ll be glad when the pandemic is over,” Hamilton said. “We’ve all had a rough time during the pandemic, but the trends are starting to turn back now. We’re just trying to get back to normal and get back to meeting our goals so we can hopefully surpass them.”
During the pandemic, Gibson said, although Eastern Kentucky did lose some businesses, there has been another notable trend, which is an increase in people applying for business permits to open businesses of their own. He said he believes this is a positive sign. According to the chamber’s March 2022 report, non-farm employment increased 61,500 jobs, or 3.3 percent, in 2021, and 65 percent of those jobs were created during the last six months of 2021.
“I think that’s a trend we’re going to continue to see is more people taking the risk of being an entrepreneur,” Gibson said. “We need more people willing to do that.”
Whitney Thomas, owner of Pikeville’s Ivy Grey Boutique, started her own business during the pandemic. Thomas works in the insurance industry, and when the pandemic began in spring 2020, she, like many others, found herself staying at home for longer periods of time. The extra time, she said, allowed her to focus on creating and opening her own boutique, which has been a dream of hers for many years.
“I poured all my time into my career with the insurance industry, and I never took time to actually follow the dream,” Thomas said. “COVID forced us to be home so it allowed me time to actually sit down, figure out what I wanted to do and follow my dreams.”
Thomas started the e-Commerce component of Ivy Grey in mid-October 2020, about three weeks before she opened the in-person store at 233 Cassidy Boulevard, Pikeville, on Nov. 27, 2020, which was Black Friday that year. Although she said she was initially hesitant to open an in-person store, her friends helped convince her to do it, and she said she has been grateful for that decision ever since.
“I’m glad that they did talk me into a storefront because it’s been nice seeing people come in and out and meeting new people,” she said.
Thomas said she wanted to keep prices reasonable at her boutique because she wanted to make her products affordable for a wide range of clientele. Prices range anywhere from $10-70, depending on the item.
Although opening a new business in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has come with its challenges, Thomas said that it has also come with valuable lessons as a business owner.
“That’s probably one of the things that we’ll take with us coming out of the pandemic is that it has taught me patience, and it has helped me stay humble and grounded because you have your good days and then you have days where you’re like, ‘Gosh, I’m nervous.’ It has taught me a lot of patience,” Thomas said. “And we’re still learning every day. I was in sales with insurance, but I go out to get sales (with that). This is a whole different ballgame because you have to get people to come to you, and it’s totally different from the sales that I’m used to so it’s a learning experience.”
Thomas said she hopes to expand the store’s selection in the coming future and reach a wider variety of clientele.
“We are actually in the process of getting a lot of big name brands that, when I grew up, were really popular in this area and they had kind of dissolved out of the area,” Thomas said. “We hope to continue to grow, reach a wider variety of clientele and bring some name brands in that this area has missed for a while to keep people to shop local, versus having to travel to Lexington for those items.”