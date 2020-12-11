A local businessman who was recently indicted on charges related to his alleged actions committed through his ownership and operation of three substance abuse disorder clinics and related businesses is facing a possible trial date of February.
According to court documents, Eugene Sisco III, 35, appeared via video in U.S. District Court in London on Dec. 7 for arraignment, during which he pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and health care fraud on which he was indicted last month.
From about May 2016, and through Oct. 1, 2019, the indictment charges, Sisco “devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises.”
The indictment charges that, although Sisco was aware that the Medicaid program prohibited Medication Assisted Treatment providers such as his companies ASAP Addiction Treatment and Renew from charging patients cash for Medicaid covered services, Sisco charged patients cash for the MAT services and also billed the Medicaid program for those MAT services.
According to court documents, Sisco received more than $3 million from the cash payments alone.
According to the indictment, if convicted of the wire fraud charge, Sisco faces a maximum prison sentence of no more than 20 years, as well as a fine of no more than $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss and supervised release of no more than three years.
The indictment said that, if convicted of the health care fraud charge, Sisco faces no more than 10 years in prison, a fine of no more than $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss and supervised release of no more than three years.
At the arraignment hearing, U.S. District Judge Hanly A. Ingram ordered that Sisco be allowed to remain free pending his trial, and set a trial date of Feb. 9.
According to a statement from Kentucky State Police, the investigation leading to the indictment was jointly conducted by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations, Diversion Enforcement Task Force, the FBI HEAT Task Force (All Appalachia HIDTA Task Forces) and the United States Attorney’s Office in Lexington, Ky. They were assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Police Department and the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
