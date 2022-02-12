A local church will be celebrating a milestone this weekend.
Pastor Richard Holmes, his wife Maleah and the congregation at Connection Church will be celebrating 15 years of serving God and community this Sunday.
“We will be looking back from our beginning to where we are now and what the vision is for the next 15 years,” Maleah Holmes said. “When Richard and I came here, we didn’t know anyone, but we knew we had a work to do for God.”
Maleah Holmes said this weekend is a time to reflect on where the church was at, where they are now and what the future holds for them.
“We started 15 years ago in a storefront on Town Mountain Road then we grew and moved to a building on 3rd Street and continued to grow and we moved about seven years ago to where we are now where the old Mark 5 used to be,” Holmes said. “We are going to celebrate the family of God this weekend.”
Service times for Connection Church are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and everyone is invited.